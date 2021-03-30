‘Let’s play Unsafe,’ say speakers at TEDx event

Gachibowli : TEDx IITHyderabad held a series of talks with an aim to educate and inspire people and connect with great minds in the city.

Eight prominent speakers shared their self-motivated experiences by revisiting their journey to present an insightfulglimpses for the 200 audience who attended the talk.

The event was held virtually on Hexafair Virtual Event Platform on March 21. The impact they made by the talks with the theme 'Let's play Unsafe' is beyond measure.

Vimal Chandran, visual artist, Kamal Nayak, founder, The Good Universe, Anahita Sarabhai, co-founder, Queerabad, Pooja Dagli, head, Robinhood Academy, Swami Sarvapriyananda, monk, Meghnad, editor, Newslaundry, Aruna Bahuguna (retd. IPS), Karishma Dev Dube, film director, Bittu (Oscar nominated) were the speakers.

Describing the theme and objective of the TEDx talks, the organisers said, "The idea is to inspire people to redefine the concept of 'taking risks'; We've adapted ourselves to playing safe so much that it's time we start playing '(Un)Safe' to explore what lies ahead of us. These speakers are living examples of what all we can achieve by choosing to risk."

Briefing about the event, Deeptanshu, TEDx speaker, said, "TEDx IITHyderabad is an annual programme. In this edition, we made a small effort to leverage our thoughts through self-motivated individuals revisiting their journeys along with us. We aim to connect individuals and organisations that share the common goal of realising and promoting remarkable thinking and powerful ideas."

"To know what life'sworth, you have to risk it once in a while. Our speakers were a few of such people who have done that and come out scathed or unscathed from it," he added.

Swami Sarvapriyananda considered risk-taking as a search for enlightenment, spirituality, liberty and self-care. Kamal Nayak perceived it as challenging the patriarchy, unlearning the misogynistic notions from within that kept society shackled and embracing a gender-equal world.

Aruna Bahuguna stood tall and firm, with will and determination even when she saw the world around her crumbling just by risking it.

Vimal Chandran transformed his passion by bending the rules of reality and played unsafe in his own way to become what he is today. Anahitha Sarabhai put herself out courageously to fight for her own truth, furthermore, for everyone's freedom.

Pooja Dagli risked taking a path that's less travelled merely with a solid intention of bridging the gap between streets and schools at zero cost. Overall, either to survive, discover or breathe yourself you need to play unsafe, said the speakers.