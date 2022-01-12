Let's work towards BJP-mukt Bharat: KCR to RJD's Lalu

Hyderabad: Asking RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to take the lead in national politics, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said it was time for all non-BJP parties to band together and ensure that they met the BJP-mukt Bharat aim. Agreeing with KCR that a combined force needed to take on the BJP, Lalu Yadav wanted the TRS supremo to play an active role in the national politics.

This discussion between KCR and Lalu Prasad Yadav took place when Lalu Yadav's son Tejaswi Yadav called on him at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. Speaking over the phone, KCR informed Lalu Yadav about the discussions he had with the left-wing parties and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently. He is said to have briefed Lalu that there was a need to form a federal front. The support extended by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by senior leader Sharad Pawar to Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh also figured during the talks. KCR is said to have briefed the delegation about the programmes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits and other schemes.