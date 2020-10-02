Liberate and Save Hyderabad, BJP's pitch for GHMC elections

Hyderabad: 'Liberate and Save Hyderabad' will be the BJP's slogan for the ensuing GHMC polls. Addressing media here on Thursday, BJP MLC N Ramachender Rao urged people to liberate and save the Hyderabad city from the clutches of the ruling TRS and MIM. He alleged that the duo has utterly neglected overall development of the State capital.



Expressing confidence of his party will more than 80 divisions and get the mayor seat this time, he asked the ruling party, as to, why people should vote for it? The BJP leader said the hollowness of the tall promises made by the TRS has been exposed during the rains lashed the city recently.

"A 60- minute rain in Hyderabad is paralysing the city, throwing the normal life out of gear and the recent rains have claimed three lives," he added. The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao claims to have spent Rs 60,000 crore for the development of the city. It was to once again to mislead people in the wake of ensuing GHMC elections.

The city would not have faced such hardships during the rains had the TRS corporators and GHMC machinery taken necessary steps to improve the conditions. He accused that the TRS and KTR are trying to fool the people promising to distribute double bedroom houses. "It was the same promise on which the TRS had won GHMC elections earlier, but failed to deliver on it. Now, it is trying to mislead people showcasing a failed and undelivered electoral promise to win the elections."

Ramachander Rao said people, particularly of Hyderabad city have realised that they were taken for a ride by the TRS earlier.

Now, they will teach a lesson to the ruling party and its natural friendly MIM, who had reached to a tactical understanding to deceive Hyderabadis to win elections.

He said that the TRS leaders and ministers are on an inauguration spree of bridges ahead of the GHMC elections. BJP supports construction of bridges, but, bridges alone won't mean the development of Hyderabad.

People should get adequate basic facilities for the improvement of their living standard, he added.

Referring to reports that Municipal Administration Minister KTR is not happy with the performance of some party corporators, he said "it was not some corporators, but, the performance of all the ruling party corporators is coming under questioning. Because of the number of cases involving them and their highhandedness on city people."

The BJP leader said the TRS claim of filling of 1.5 lakh jobs is a pack of lies. The data of the State government and the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) did not match with one another. He said educated unemployed youth, government employees and private teachers are not happy with the performance of the government, he said.