Library inaugurated at LB Nagar police station

As part of the initiative, Gyan ki Granthalay was inaugurated at LB Nagar police station by LB Nagar in charge DCP Palakurthi Yadagiri on Thursday.

LB Nagar: Following the instructions of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, 'Gyan ki Granthalayas', containing books related to special law acts, personality development and books propagating good values, are being established at 44 police stations and 25 schools under the limits o Rachakonda Commissionerate, with the assistance of a voluntary organization Rural Relations headed by Pradeep Lokandeya.

As part of the initiative, Gyan ki Granthalay was inaugurated at LB Nagar police station by LB Nagar in charge DCP Palakurthi Yadagiri on Thursday. Yadagiri said that the main objective of the initiative was to increase awareness about different laws and sections to police staff and complainants who come to PS.

He said that the library would have all type of books, magazines and newspapers. LB Nagar inspector Ashok Reddy, DI Manmohan, PS staff, complainants and visitors were present.

