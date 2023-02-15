Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh Visits MCEME

Hyderabad: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad on Tuesday.

During his visit, the GOC-in-C was briefed on the entire spectrum of training activities being undertaken at MCEME, the best practices followed at the premiere training institution, innovative training methodologies and other unique initiatives.

During his visit, General felicitated one Junior Commissioned Officer and two Other Ranks of MCEME with GOC-in-C commendation cards for their exemplary professionalism and commitment in all facets of training, said senior officer, defence wing, Hyderabad.