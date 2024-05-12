Pak bomb not of good quality: PM Modi

New Delhi: Days after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said India should engage in dialogue with Pakistan as it possesses an atom bomb, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the party only creates fear psychosis in the minds of people using the nuclear bomb threat, but people know that Pakistan’s nuclear bomb is not of good quality.

Speaking at an election rally in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, Modi said, “They (Congress) create fear psychosis in the minds of Indians by reiterating Pakistan is a nuclear power.

Due to Congress’ weak mindset, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have struggled for decades. India will never forget the times when India used to have frequent terrorist attacks and the Congress leaders used to sit with the perpetrators of terrorism. They would say ‘Be careful… Pakistan has an atom bomb… these “mare pade log” (people about to die) are trying to kill the mindset of the country. The Congress has always had that mindset. After the 26/11 attacks, Congress and the INDI Alliance didn’t have any inquiry on the attacks for fear of upsetting their vote bank. Congress rather used to have meetings with terrorists.”

Modi said the condition of Pakistan is such that they can’t even handle the bomb (nuclear). “They are now out to sell it … so that they find someone to buy it… but people know that it’s not of good quality. Hence, it’s not being sold,” he said. Giving credit to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the nuclear test at Pokhran on May 11 in 1998, Modi said, “Indians across the entire world had taken pride in it and for the first time after independence, Indians abroad were seen with respect. But the Congress’s mindset on the other hand is to scare the country,” he said.