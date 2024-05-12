Hyderabad: Liquor, notes flow as netas make last pitch to woo voters

Hyderabad: As the poll campaign for Lok Sabha elections ends on Saturday, political parties have begun last ditch efforts to woo the voters in the state. Parties were busy arranging the supply of liquor and money to woo the voters in the villages. The candidates from Congress, BRS and BJP are identifying the areas where the rivals are strong and sent teams to lure the voters before the polling day on Monday.

BJP national leader Amit Shah and Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed rallies and participated in road shows on the last day of the campaign on Saturday. BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao addressed a one-hour long press conference at Telangana Bhavan before the end of campaign time in the evening. Leaders said that Congress and BRS were trying hard to lure voters with money and liquor in some identified Lok Sabha segments. Reports said that the main political parties are contacting voters directly and supplying liquor and money in Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Secunderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal segments where a three-corner contest is imminent. Sources said that a selected group of voters are being lured with money and some sections of voters are offered liquor to cast their vote in favour of them.

The contestants are also holding meetings with the representatives of the local communities and sought their support in the elections. The ruling Congress leaders are enquiring about the voters who are staying outside the Parliamentary constituency and requested them to cast their vote. Transport facility would be provided to those who are staying faraway, leaders said that Congress was making such arrangements for the voters in Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal segments, who are staying in Hyderabad.

The BRS cadre is also busy to convince the voters in support of their candidates in some segments mainly Secunderabad, Medak and Chevella, where the Telangana party’s winning prospects are high. The BJP is also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters by deploying RSS pracharaks in the remote areas in the state.