Light rainfall lashes Telangana districts

Begumpet: Light rainfall up to 1 cm occurred at isolated places in Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

According to a warning issued by the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur on March 19 and 20 at isolated places in 19 Telangana districts.

Rain is attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation over central Maharashtra which now lies over Marathwada and its neighbourhood. The bulletin said the trough/ wind discontinuity from north interior Karnataka to south-east MP across interior Maharashtra at 1.5 km above the mean sea level has become less marked.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bhadrachalam. There was no large change in the day temperatures in most parts of the State. They were normal in most parts and below normal ranging from 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The other day temperature in Telangana were: Adilabad 38.3 deg C, Nalgonda 38, Mahbubnagar 37.8, Dundigal 37.5, Hyderabad 36.9, Ramagundam 36.6, Nizamabad 36.5, Hakimpet 36.2, Medak 36, Khammam 35.8 and Hanamkonda 35.

The night temperatures across the State were: Medak 18 deg C, Hakimpet 20, Dundigal 20.6, Hanamkonda 21.5, Nalgonda 22, Hyderabad 22.2, Bhadrachalam&Ramagundam 22.4 each, Nizamabad 22.9, Khammam 23, Mahbubnagar 23.5 and Adilabad 24.7.