Light rains likely in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: The Met department has predicted that the city might see light showers on Wednesday, followed by misty mornings for three days starting from December 30.

According to the IMD bulletin released on Tuesday, the night temperatures from December 29 to January 3 are likely to be between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperatures stood at 17.9 degrees Celsius.

Further, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places on December 29.