  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Light rains likely in Hyderabad today

Light rains likely in Hyderabad today
x

Light rains likely in Hyderabad today

Highlights

Misty mornings to prevail for another 3 days

Hyderabad: The Met department has predicted that the city might see light showers on Wednesday, followed by misty mornings for three days starting from December 30.

According to the IMD bulletin released on Tuesday, the night temperatures from December 29 to January 3 are likely to be between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperatures stood at 17.9 degrees Celsius.

Further, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places on December 29.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X