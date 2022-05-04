'Lions free meals on wheels' launched

Hyderabad: The Multiple District (MD) 320 of the International Association of Lions Clubs launched its ambitious project "Lions Free Meal on Wheels". The 20 brand new TATA food trucks intended for free meal distribution which was flagged off here at Marriott Conventional Hall on Tuesday. The food trucks aim to reach out to the deprived and under-privileged masses and serve food free of cost.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who was the chief guest, unveiled a signboard of the same from a conference hall.

Addressing the gathering, Talasani said the rich must cooperate and support the activities of Lions. Responding to the request of lions to help them get some land to build a kitchen to serve the project, he said he would facilitate a meeting for them with KTR and assured full help and cooperation. "It is our bounden duty to help you in your activities", he told the lion members.

The Lions Free Meals on Wheels is a need of the hour project. It also helps lions to serve the community more effectively.

These trucks were rolled out to serve meals free of cost for a minimum period of 100 days a year, to begin with, and maybe extended in future for 365 days. The food trucks will be plying in all the 33 revenue districts of Telangana.

They will work in support of the local Lions Clubs and Members. One truck will be given to two districts. Only day meals will be served. Each truck is expected to serve 300 to 500 meals a day. On the whole, all the 20 food trucks together will serve 28,84,000 meals a year free of cost.