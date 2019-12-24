Trending :
Locals distressed over drainage overflow

Qutbullapur: Drainage overflowing in Aakash Nagar Colony, Ward no: 10, has been causing a great distress to people residing in the colony for weeks now. Locals said that it is more difficult for the motorists and commuters to travel on overflowing sewage water.

They said that it became an accident-prone spot as it turned into a slippery stretch. Ravi, a local, said, "Drainage overflowing is the major issue in the Colony. We have complained several times to the officials concerned, but no one has turned to resolve the issue. The lackadaisical attitude of the officials has disappointed us."

