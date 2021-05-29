Lockdown casts a shadow on livelihood of street vendors

Secunderabad: Once again the lockdown has thrown a shadow on the livelihood of street vendors in the City. The four-hour relaxation has been found to be not fruitful to them, as they are hardly selling anything. Recently, the Karnataka government announced relief of Rs 2,000 for street vendors. It would be better, if Telangana takes such initiative to support us, said local street vendors on Thursday while raising the demand.

These vendors, as they are facing hardships, requested the Central government to waive their loans under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme.

Said S Venkat Mohan, president, Telangana Street Vendors and Hawkers Union: "As people are only buying essentials during the lockdown, some venders are returning home without selling anything. Because of the shutdown, without sufficient businesses, they are struggling. They are losing their livelihood. The Central government and the State government should protect the livelihood of street vendors. In case the lockdown is extended, the relaxation timings should be increased, as four hours are not sufficient."

T Ramesh, a local street vendor, stated that."during last year due to lockdown the Central government under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme provided loans up to Rs 10,000 to street vendors to resume their activities. Due to this lockdown as we are hardly earning anything, how can we repay loan. It would be better if the government waives our loans.''

AfsarAli , a hawker of Secunderabad, said: "our livelihoods have been affected due to the lockdown. We used to earn Rs 8,000 a day. Now we are hardly earning anything. We are opening shops only to keep business alive. It would be better if the State government supports vendors."