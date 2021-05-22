Lockdown: Food delivery executives stopped by police in Hyderabad, stage protest

Hyderabad: Following the instructions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the strict implementation of lockdown, the city police stopped the food delivery executives and also seized their vehicles objecting them to deliver food.

The police who launched an inspection at LB Nagar, Khairatabad and Patny 'X' roads seized the vehicles of the delivery executives.

With the police stopping their vehicles, the food delivery executives staged a protest and alleged that they have no orders from their companies to stop the delivery of food. They also said that their company would impose a fine if the food is not delivered on time.

However, the police said that they have seized the vehicles who came outside without any food orders.