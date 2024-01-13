Lohri Celebrations: Punjabis to organise Lohri Mela on Sunday

Hyderabad: As a part of Lohri celebrations, Punjabi Seva Samithi, Telangana is organizing ‘Lohri Mela’ on Sunday at SVIT Mehboobia College in SD road Secunderbad. This year marks the 25 years ‘Silver Jubilee’ Celebration of the Seva Samithi.

According to Punjabi Seva Samithi, the auspicious festival of Lohri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp in the city. It is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti.

To celebrate this festival, individuals follow the tradition of lighting a bonfire either outside their homes or in an open area. “The day also marks the harvesting of crops, the produce of which is used to prepare bhog offerings which are reverently offered to the fire,” said Vineet Arora, president of Punjab Seva Samithi.

As a part of the celebrations, the food stall is being organized by Delhi Caterer with wide spread Punjabi delicacies like Sarso Ka Saag, Makai Ki roti, chole Bhature etc. “The Lohri mela is open to all Punjabis residing in Telangana, 6 pm onwards. A shopping spree at stalls, not to miss funfilled games,” said Convenor, Sunil Puri.