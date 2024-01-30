Lok Sabha polls: EC’s master trainers to wrap up training of officials in next 2-weeks

Hyderabad: The Master Trainers of the Election Commission of India (ECI) were instructed to complete all types of training in relation to the ensuring Lok Sabha polls within next two weeks. CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) Vikas Raj instructed them to complete the task, except for Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers.

CEO while addressing a training programme conducted on Monday at his office for DLMTs (District Level Master Trainers), advised to utilise the recent experience theyhad gained in conducting the Assembly elections for upcoming Parliament elections to the best of their abilities and to ensure errors are avoided.

He emphasized certain crucial areas like data entry, movement of EVMs and VVPATs from strong rooms and later after the poll, placing them again securely at a proper place, MCC reporting, webcasting amongst others, for inducting special coaching. He cautioned them to prepare the subordinate staff at the lower level of all their duties and responsibilities as it is the ground level staff that play a crucial role in the success of the conducting elections.

While briefing the session that all necessary information material and guidelines have been disseminated in print format, he assured more guidance from his side as and when necessary to all staff at all levels till the end of the elections. He ordered them to complete every task in the given time-limit for the smooth and proper conducting of the polls.

Deputy CEOs Abdul Hameed and Hari Singh informed the trainers of the importance of getting ready physically and mentally in advance before a mega event like statewide elections in a free and fair manner and the role of trainees in fulfilling such mammoth task.