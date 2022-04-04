Long wait for Secunderabad Cantonment Board polls: none to take up residents issues

Hyderabad: It has been almost two years since the Secunderabad Cantonment ward members' tenure has been completed, without a public representative in eight wards.

Local residents allege that there is no clarity on when the election will be held in the SCB, as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has not issued a notification so far for the SCB. Due to that they are facing hardships to raise their issues. Also, no development activities are taking place in the SCB areas.

They point out that the last SCB election was held in 2015. Also, the ward members have completed their five-year tenure. After that there has been no clarity when an election to this body will be held. Because of this many issues are being neglected. It is taking time for each issue to get resolved. Last year the board nominated a civilian, Ram Krishna, as a member. It is unfortunate that nothing has been done for the benefit of people, allege locals.

Said S Ravi, a resident of Secunderabad Cantonment, "it is almost two years that the SCB is without public representatives. Also, there is no clarity on how the polls will be conducted — on party lines or on free symbols. We are finding it difficult to approach the concerned officials. As summer is on the 'bastis' and residential areas are facing water shortage. Water is being supplied once in four days. Due to lack of concerned representatives, we don't know whom to complain."

Another resident, Suresh Kumar, stated, "there is no direct contact with the concerned officials of the SCB. In the absence of local representatives, the residents are facing hardship to raise their issues. All development activities are taking place at a snail's pace. Presently no development activities are progressing. It will be better if MOD takes the decision of conducting the SCB elections as soon as possible for betterment of the Cantonment."

On condition of anonymity, a senior SCB officer said " the Cantonment Bill-2021 is still pending. The Bill was aimed at greater democratisation, modernistion and overall improvement in the governance of the Cantonment. Once it gets passed in Parliament the elections will be conducted".