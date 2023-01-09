Lorry mows down man in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man was killed and his wife sustained injuries when a lorry ran over them at Rajendranagar on Monday morning.



The couple identified as Raithaiya and Manjula, were waiting at Hyderguda bus stop when a speeding lorry hit and ran over them.

Raithaiya died on the spot while his wife sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. The incident took place when an RTC bus was trying to overtake the lorry.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to OGH mortuary. A case is booked.

It is to mention here that, three persons died on the spot and three others were injured after a car turned turtle after hitting a road divider. The incident took place on National Highway No 65 at Errasanigudem of Kattangur mandal in the district in the early hours of Sunday.

Three men identified as Md Iddad(21), SK Sameer(21) and Sk Yasin (18) from Khammam died on the spot in the accident that took place at 4.45 am when a Toyota Innova vehicle, in which the victims were traveling, turned turtle at Errasanigudem after hitting the road divider.

The driver lost control over the vehicle due to over speed resulting in the road mishap, police said.

Nine persons were traveling in the Innova at the time of the incident. They were returning to their native place after attending a marriage function in Hyderabad.

The injured persons were shifted to the Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Narketpally while the bodies were shifted to the Government hospital of Nakrekal for autopsy.