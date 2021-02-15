X
Lorry mows down two youth in Hyderabad

Two youngsters who fell off the bike while trying to avoid a pothole were mowed down by the lorry near Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as Fasi Khan (19) and Mosin (23). Both were the residents of Moosanagar in Chaderghat. Passersby alerted the police who sent the bodies to Osmania Hospital morgue and registered a case.

In the early hours of Monday, three died after their car plunged into SRSP canal in Jagtial. The accident took place when the family of four was heading to a temple from Jagtial. While three drowned and another person survived.

