LTMRHL extends metro student pass until April 30

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) clarified on Tuesday that trips using the metro student pass were extended until April 30.

According to LTMRML officials, the special offers, such as the ‘Super Saver Metro Holiday Card’ and the ‘Super Offer Peak Hour’ deals, officially concluded on March 31. However, they announced an extension of the student pass offer.

LTMRHL introduced the student pass-2023 initiative on July 1, 2023, specifically catering to students’ travel needs. Under this scheme, students could purchase 20 trips and receive an additional 10 trips at no extra cost, applicable across all fare zones, said a senior officer.