Madhapur: Heaps of garbage not cleaned for months

Madhapur: Roadside of the area near Image Hospital in Madhapur has turned into a garbage dump yard for the past several months. Manas, a resident said, "Plenty of garbage is being dumped including plastic waste.

The garbage that is left on the sides of the road is also increasing the menace of stray dogs in this area." Adding to this, there mosquito menace is growing in the area, accompanied by foul smell, putting the residents on tenterhooks.