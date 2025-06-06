Madiga MLAs tap Cong top brass, step up efforts for berth in cabinet

Hyderabad: The Madiga MLAs who have been camping in Delhi for over a week called on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday, urging them to provide a berth for the community.

In wake of high speculations over State Cabinet’s expansion soon, the delegation, led by Adluri Laxman Kumar, the Dharmapuri MLA, consisted of Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Thungathurthi MLA Mandula Samuel and a few others made their best efforts to convince the top brass. Following Thursday’s meeting, they said that the high command has responded positively.

Briefing about the meeting to the media in Delhi, the MLAs said that they have requested AICC President Kharge and KC Venugopal to give them a berth in the cabinet.

They emphasised that this was not an issue of six MLAs belonging to the Madiga community, but an issue related to all the Madiga people of Telangana. It may be mentioned here that four MLAs on May 29 landed in Delhi to press their demand.

They cited this as their fair demand and held that the Madigas should definitely be given a berth in the cabinet. The MLAs said that the Madiga community has been supporting the Congress from the beginning and emphasised that they have no objection to giving Malas a place in the cabinet.