Mahakali temple decked up for Lashkar Bonalu

Hyderabad: The two-day Bonalu festivities at the Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad are scheduled for July 13 and 14. Marking the peak of Ashada month celebration, an estimated 40 lakh devotees are expected to attend the event.

According to organisers, during the Ashada month, the Bonalu festival, also known as Lashkar bonalu transforms this temple into a spectacular hub of devotion. Devotees from across India and even from overseas plan their annual visits to coincide with these celebrations, ensuring they pay homage to the goddess during this auspicious time.

The entire atmosphere comes alive with the chants of priests, the rhythmic beat of Pothurajus, vibrant dance performances, colorful processions of the goddess’s symbolic pots, the media buzz, round-the-clock efforts by the police, decoration of temple and the watchful presence of political leaders. Together, they create an eightfold fortress of devotion and joy around the temple.

In the temple, Chandi Devi and Bala Devi stand to Mahakali’s left. Remarkably, during the temple’s construction, an idol of Manikyalamma was unearthed and consecrated to Mahakali Mata’s right. Opposite her sits Matamma, and nearby is Veerabhadra Swamy. Much like the radiant face of the goddess, the entire temple courtyard glows with a divine serenity, always brimming with devoted worshippers.

A popular belief holds that during Ashada, the goddess and her ‘sisters’ visit their maternal home, blessing everyone in their community. Symbolically, the goddess’s decorated pots are carried door-to-door, receiving prayers and offerings from every household and showering blessings in return. On the main day of the festival on Sunday, Mahakali Mata’s divine form appears as radiant and luminous as moonlight, much like a cherished daughter returning home after a long time away.

An equally remarkable tradition is the revered prophecy delivered by Jogini Swarnalatha. Every Monday during the festival, the highly anticipated Rangam ceremony takes place. Swarnalatha, who lives a celibate life entirely devoted to the goddess, invokes Mahakali to speak through her. Her words are keenly awaited not only by thousands of devotees but also by state officials, who listen to her divine counsel with great respect.