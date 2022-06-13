Mahboob Gunj Market is a huge mess right now

Hyderabad: Due to lack of adequate infrastructure, market information and basic amenities, one of the major markets in the city, Mahboob Gunj, in Malakpet, both traders and visitors face difficulties. Traders have urged the Agriculture Market chairman to provide the required amenities.

Issues of drainage overflow, non-clearance of garbage, parking and lack of toilet facilities are glaring. For the last few years there have been no development works in the market. Despite several complaints by traders and shop-owners drainage overflow has been plaguing both traders and visitors.

With more than 400 shops, the Mahboob Gunj Market is spread over 42 acres and is one of the biggest wholesale markets in south India. Agricultural produce reaches it not only from districts within the State, but also from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, besides Andhra Pradesh.

But the market lies in a horrible state. Traders as well as customers say there has been no development work there for years. The Agriculture Market Committee must gear up and take up development works, say traders.

The condition of roads in the market is terrible; damaged manholes are getting worse, as the committee has been negligent. "Most roads in the market have major sewage overflow. Water overflow from manholes enters shops and storage rooms damaging stocks, resulting in heavy losses to traders," said a wholesaler on condition of anonymity.

Recently, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and the committee chairman along with officers of the GHMC, TSSPDCL and the Police department inspected the market and held discussions on various issues.

Old Malakpet corporator, Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi said the market committee was responsible for the deplorable conditions. There was no direct role to be played by the GHMC. "Many times traders approached the local MLA and raised issues plaguing the market. Even after being represented to the MLA the issues remained unresolved. However, the MLA and the GHMC officers plead for allocation of budget for the market," he added.