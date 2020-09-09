Majlis Bachao Tehreek dares MIM to sever ties with TRS over P V Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) on Tuesday dared AIMIM to sever its relationship with Telangana Rashtra Samithi in view of passage of resolution in Assembly seeking Bharat Ratna to late Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan said Asaduddin Owaisi and his party was hoodwinking Muslims for personal gains and was trying to cover up in the name of opposing but without any ideological conviction and sincerity.

"The entire world knows the role of Narasimha Rao in demolition of Babri Masjid and his role in suppressing Muslims by foisting false cases under terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act," he added.

He urged Muslim organisations and scholars to take cognisance of TRS government's resolution for centenary celebrations and Bharat Ratna to PV. He asked the MIM for self-introspection, as it had appealed the Muslim community to vote for K Chandrashekar Rao and his party in the previous elections.

He demanded the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (a body of Muslim religious leaders) to openly declare the end of their support to Chandrashekar Rao and TRS, and prove themselves that Babri Masjid was more important to them than the pink party and its president.