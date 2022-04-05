Major infrastructural projects inaugurated in western part of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To overcome heavy traffic jams in the western part of the city, major infrastructure projects completed with an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore along with rejuvenated Malkam Cheruvu were inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) built a steel bridge at a cost of Rs 30.30 crore at Silent Valley, Jubilee Hills Road no. 51 which will reduce the commuting distance between Road no 45 and Shaikpet from the present 5 km to 3.5 km.

According to GHMC officials, the length of the bridge is 130 metres and it has two approach roads, one on the Old Bombay Highway side and another on the side of Road number 45. Presently, the road joining Shaikpet and Road number 45, Jubilee Hills has heavy traffic, and the new bridge will relieve traffic on this stretch. Even heavy vehicles can also ply on this road due to the easing of the gradient, said the officials.

The other facilities inaugurated by the Minister include a 0.95 km link road from the Old Bombay Highway to Khajaguda via Malkam Cheruvu and Chitrapuri Colony and 2.20 km link road from Khajaguda lake to ORR (Outer Ring Road) parallel to Urdu University compound wall.