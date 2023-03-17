Make adequate arrangements for Ramzan, govt tells officials

Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, the State government has directed the officials concerned to take adequate measures for the upcoming festival which begins on March 23 and instructed them that the arrangements should be put in place for the convenience of people in the city. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a review meeting on Thursday with officials at his office in Sanath Nagar. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Masiullah Khan, Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem, Wakf Board CEO Khaja Moinuddin, senior officials from GHMC, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL and other departments were present in the meeting.





Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said that since the formation of Telangana State, the government was making adequate arrangements for all the festivals. During the meeting, officials were directed to take up the road repair, sanitation and lighting arrangement works near mosques to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience during the holy month of Ramzan.





Instructions were also issued to the concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply during the holy month. The water works officials were directed to take steps to ensure uninterrupted water supply. The GHMC officials have been directed to take out a special drive to remove the stray dogs at some mosques. As the Iftar parties are organized regularly in the mosques, the waste disposals should be arranged adequately and the garbage should be cleared from time to time under the supervision of sanitary officers, the Minister added.



