Making girls self-reliant 

Sannihitha Center for Women and Children was founded in 2000 by a small group of women activists and educationists to fight against violence and discrimination against women. In 2009, to provide shelter to vulnerable and marginalised sections of girl children, it established a shelter for the homeless, victims of human trafficking, and those forced into begging.



Through shelter and care, providing protection from abuse, educating them on hygiene, and health, the activists are enabling the children to acquire self-esteem and attain self-empowerment.

The director of the center, Usha Rani, believes that education and empowering the girls led to a decline in child marriages across country. Coming in the way of girls to stand on their own is lack of proper education and skills. Strongly believing in the power of education thus, the centre despite Covid-induced crisis did not suspend its education initiatives. Its members helped education move online.

Along with education, orientations, awareness and activities such as kits, drama, and discussion and debates on topics like child rights, marriage rights help hone skills and harness talents of many girls.

During pandemic, they conducted various activities for girls, including counselling, awareness on Covid-19, sanitation, hygiene and social distancing. There were recreational activities, too, such as performing skits and storytelling, cultural shows. art and crafts and simply performing physical exercises. A skills training course in beauty care was recently started. Help is also extended to admit children in government residential schools, says Usharani