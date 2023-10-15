Live
- TPCC chief, CLP leader figure in Congress’ first list for Telangana
- World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
- Asian Games silver medallist to compete
- ‘Ravan Wala Baba’ lives on in Titarpur
- LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires
- New Delhi: Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner
- Alumni remember days at Hindu College boys’ hostel
- Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu
- Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
- LeT terror module busted with arrest of two
Just In
Malabar Gold & Diamonds store relaunch today
Highlights
Malabar Gold & Diamonds will relaunch it store in Chanda Nagar on Sunday.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds will relaunch it store in Chanda Nagar on Sunday.
The store will have more space, world class ambiance and service along with widest range of jewellery collections.
Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi Garu Manjula and Chandanagar Corporator Raghunath Reddy and BRS leader Raghunath Reddy will be the chief guest on the store relaunch event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS