  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Malabar Gold & Diamonds store relaunch today

Malabar Gold & Diamonds store relaunch today
x
Highlights

Malabar Gold & Diamonds will relaunch it store in Chanda Nagar on Sunday.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds will relaunch it store in Chanda Nagar on Sunday.

The store will have more space, world class ambiance and service along with widest range of jewellery collections.

Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi Garu Manjula and Chandanagar Corporator Raghunath Reddy and BRS leader Raghunath Reddy will be the chief guest on the store relaunch event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X