Live
- AP Cabinet to meet today to approve major decisions
- SpiceJet Adds Three New Aircraft to Its Fleet, Kicking Off Major Winter Expansion
- DCC bank launches Sahakara Utsav deposit scheme
- Designer Harish Akkisetty Shines at Global India Couture Week
- The House of KOYILAA Opens in Madhapur –New Culinary Destination
- Malaika Arora Stuns as Showstopper at Deccan Derby 2025
- Dhone municipality earns national Swachhta award
- Hyderabad Celebrates National Orthodontists’ Day 2025 with Grandeur
- Aston Martin F1 Drivers Lance Stroll and Pedro de la Rosa Visit Cognizant
- Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli Launches 4NOTE – A theatre of live kitchens
Malaika Arora Stuns as Showstopper at Deccan Derby 2025
Highlights
The Deccan Derby 2025, presented by the Race2Win Foundation at Hyderabad Race Club, combined the thrill of horse racing with high fashion. Celebrated...
The Deccan Derby 2025, presented by the Race2Win Foundation at Hyderabad Race Club, combined the thrill of horse racing with high fashion. Celebrated designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna showcased their collection “Fashion in its Purest Form,” with Malaika Arora commanding the ramp as the showstopper.
The event drew dignitaries and celebrities, including Regina Cassandra, Rohit Khandelwal, and Parupalli Kashyap, celebrating elegance, culture, and philanthropy.
Founder Y. Gopi Rao highlighted the foundation’s social initiatives in equine welfare and education. Malaika Arora praised the blend of glamour and purpose, making the evening a memorable celebration of fashion, racing, and social impact.
Next Story