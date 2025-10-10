Malaika Arora Stuns as Showstopper at Deccan Derby 2025

The Deccan Derby 2025, presented by the Race2Win Foundation at Hyderabad Race Club, combined the thrill of horse racing with high fashion. Celebrated designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna showcased their collection “Fashion in its Purest Form,” with Malaika Arora commanding the ramp as the showstopper.

The event drew dignitaries and celebrities, including Regina Cassandra, Rohit Khandelwal, and Parupalli Kashyap, celebrating elegance, culture, and philanthropy.

Founder Y. Gopi Rao highlighted the foundation’s social initiatives in equine welfare and education. Malaika Arora praised the blend of glamour and purpose, making the evening a memorable celebration of fashion, racing, and social impact.