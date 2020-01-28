Malkajgiri: Awareness programme held on road safety

Malkajgiri: As part of 31st National Road Safety Week, Malkajgiri traffic police organised road safety awareness programme in Coco-Cola company premises on Monday. About 130 drivers and other staff of the company participated in the programme.

Rachakonda traffic training institute SI Bikshapathi and ASI Somnath explained drivers, safety measures to be taken during driving. Speaking to media, K Murali Mohan, Malkajgiri traffic inspector, said that road safety awareness programmes were being conducted from January 27 and would continue till February 2.