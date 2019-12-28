Malkajgiri: Preparedness for civic polls reviewed

Malkajgiri: Telangana election commissioner Nagi Reddy instructed all the District Collectors to make necessary arrangements for the forthcoming municipal elections. On Friday, the Election Commissioner held a video conference with all the district collectors and municipal commissioners and discussed on arrangements to be made for the elections.

Speaking during the video conference, Nagi Reddy instructed officials to prepare a list of dropped voters and display it at every ward on December 30 and receive complaints from voters from December 31 to January 2. He suggested to the officials to cross-check the municipal voters' lists with those of assembly.

He ordered Collectors to hold district level meeting with leaders of political parties on December 31. He also instructed officials to publish the final voter list on January 4 after resolving complaints before January 3. He instructed nodal officials to train ROs and AROs and perform assigned duties.

DGP Mahender Reddy, speaking on the occasion, urged the district officials to cooperate with police in conducting elections peacefully. Medchal District Collector MV Reddy, JC Vidyasagar, DRO Madhukar Reddy, nodal officials and others participated in the video conference.