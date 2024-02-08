Malla Reddy hospital chairman says will offer free medical services to Hyderabad residents

Chairman of Malla Reddy Hospital Bhadra Reddy and Vice Chairman Preethi Reddy held a press conference at the Somajiguda Press Club where they announced that Malla Reddy Hospital in Medchal is now offering free medical services to the residents of Hyderabad city. The hospital has been providing these services for the past fourteen years, but previously only residents from specific constituencies were eligible. However, going forward, all residents of Hyderabad city will be able to avail these services.

The hospital will be providing medical services in all departments, including General Medicine, Surgery, Gynecology, and maternity services. Additionally, if a girl is born, the hospital will provide a DD of five thousand rupees, along with a CMR kit similar to the KCR kit. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and staffed by senior doctors, ensuring high-quality care in various specialties such as respiratory cysts, cardiac diseases, brain, skin, orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT, and pediatric treatments.



Bhadra Reddy, Preethi Reddy, Dr. Ramani, Visveshwara Shastri, Siddappa Gaurav, Srilata, and others participated in the press conference and encouraged people to take advantage of these free services. The hospital aims to continue offering these services in the future