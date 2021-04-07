Malla Reddy in trouble over audio tape leak

Adarsh Nagar: Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy has landed in yet another controversy after an audio tape surfaced on social media in which he allegedly threatened a realtor in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

In a quick response, Reddy clarified that he never threatened anyone while claiming that the audio tape has been doctored to defame his image.

The tape, in which the minister is said to be in conversation with a middleman, was widely circulated on social media. He was talking to one Mahender, who is said to be a middleman in a real estate venture coming up in an area of 50 acres in Medchal district.

The minister is allegedly heard saying, "Is it enough to give to Sarpanch? There is an MLA, a minister." When the person on the other side said that he was in hospital after an accident, Reddy asked him to stop the venture. He also asked the realtor to be brought to him.

Reddy had faced allegations earlier. A woman had approached a court alleging that minister encroached her land. The TRS leader then had said he had hundreds of acres and that he does not need any land to encroach.

With the minister's alleged audio tapes coming out, citizens have targeted Reddy and also the government. Several TRS leaders have been in the news for the last few days for wrong reasons, causing embarrassment to the party.

There were reports of four ruling party MLAs allegedly taking drugs. The Bengaluru police are investigating the drug case. The pink party leaders feel that controversies just before the Nagarjunasagar by-poll were not good.