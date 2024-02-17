Malla Reddy sure son will get Malkajgiri LS ticket

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader CH Malla Reddy on Friday expressed confidence of his son getting party ticket to contest from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment even if the BRS and the BJP forge a pre-poll alliance.

Amid speculation that the two parties will go for a friendly contest in the ensuing LS elections, Reddy said his son, Badra Reddy, was already making arrangements to contest from Malkajgiri. He was not sure that the two parties would stitch a poll alliance, but reports indicated chances of a friendly contest.

Reddy said BJP national secretary Bandi Sanjay’s comments that some BRS leaders were in touch with the saffron party gave a clear indication that there would be no poll pact between the two parties.” Sanjay would not have made such a statement if talks between BRS and BJP for alliance are true”, he said.

Reddy also said the government has every right to take action if any illegal construction was taken up on his educational campus. He would be helpless if the government resorted to vindictive politics against him.