Malla Reddy University students stage protest

Hyderabad: Students from the School of Agricultural Sciences of Malla Reddy University staged a protest on Monday, burning effigies of MLA Malla Reddy.

This came after nearly 60 BSc Agricultural students were detained for scoring low in their exams.

Visuals of students chanting “we want justice” went viral on social media as protestors demanded a revaluation of the answer sheets of the detained students. Congress leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who was present during the protest, assured the students that the State government would support them.

One of the protesting students said, “Here, we do not have proper faculty, and they intentionally detained us, even though detentions were removed after 2018. Additionally, we lack ID cards and other basic facilities at the university. We will continue our protest until they revoke our detention.”