Malla Reddy’s Mantra: Congress means scams, BRS means schemes

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ch Malla Reddy on Wednesday said that while the Congress means all scams, the BRS means all schemes.

Malla Reddy was speaking at the ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ at Medchal on Wednesday. He said that the BRS government led by Chandrashekar Rao had given continuous support to agriculture and taken the State on the path of progress with welfare and development works. Praising the chief minister, Malla Reddy said, “Vachedi Caru… eledi Saru…, atane KCR.” The chief minister and others on the dais could not stop laughing with Malla Reddy’s comments.

Malla Reddy said that there was no other constituency like Medchal in the country. There are three corporations, seven municipalities, several gram panchayats and others with over 400 persons as public representatives in the constituency. He requested the chief minister to allocate Rs 10 crore each to these ULBs in the constituency.

The BRS leader said that the government could distribute 40,000 house pattas to the poor under GO 58 and 59 and 26,000 double bedroom houses. He urged the Chief Minister to allocate a Gurukul Patashala for the constituency. He also requested houses pattas for the 1100 Lambada families and Shamirpet lake to be developed as a tourist spot. He called upon the people to restrict the Congress party to a single digit and ensure victory of Chief Minister for the third term.