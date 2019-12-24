Mallapur: Pannala Devendar Reddy pleads for road widening

Mallapur: Corporator Pannala Devendar Reddy submitted a memorandum to GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan on the traffic issues in the division. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said, "Two-wheeler riders and four-wheeler motorists are facing a lot of trouble due to the traffic issues in the division."

He requested the Mayor to take up road widening in NFC and Mallapur junction. He further requested to start the works of Nehru Nagar and Ashok Nagar roads which are sanctioned. Satish, B Syam Sundar Reddy, Mallesh, Srinivas and others were present.

