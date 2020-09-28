Man accidentally hit by moving train in Hyderabad while speaking on phone

Hyderabad: A man who was speaking over the phone while walking on a railway track was accidentally hit by a running train here on Monday morning at Kadiyala Kunta Thanda in Shadnagar on Hyderabad city outskirts. The deceased was identified as Mudavath Ram Singh.

It is learned that Ram Singh was walking on a double line railway track believing that the train will arrive on the old track. Meanwhile, the train arrived on the new track on which Ram Singh was walking speaking on phone using earphones.

He did not hear the sound and was run over by the train. His death was instantaneous. On learning the incident, the railway police reached the spot and sent the body to a hospital morgue.

In February, two persons including a woman were killed in two separate mishaps after being run over by a train at Borabanda and Sanathnagar. While the woman died while crossing the tracks another man committed suicide by running in front of a train at Borabanda.