Man ends life by jumping off from flyover in Hyd

An unidentified man was found dead after he allegedly fell from the Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover at Balanagar on Tuesday morning

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found dead after he allegedly fell from the Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover at Balanagar on Tuesday morning. He is suspected to have died by suicide, police said.

The victim, aged in his thirties, is believed to have been a construction worker.

Police said the incident occurred around 2am, when the man reportedly came on the middle of the flyover near Balanagar crossroads and ended his life.

"He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot," said the Balanagar police, who are investigating.

