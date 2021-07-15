Man fined of Rs 7,000 for cutting off tree in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The municipal officials on Thursday fined a man of Rs 7,000 for cutting down trees here at Jawaharnagar in Hyderabad. Getting into details, the man was cutting down the tree when the locals who noticed it alerted the municipal officials.
The officials who witnessed the incident fined the man of Rs 7,000.
In another case, a man in Bandlaguda was fined of Rs 2,500 for chopping the branch of a tree. Municipal manager Manohar said that they were informed by the locals about the chopping the branch of tree.
