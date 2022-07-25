Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyd

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after an unidentified person was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The incidenttook place at Gopalapuram in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The man who was aged around 35 years was found with a deep bleeding wound on his neck by the police on the road stretch at Allugadda Bavi. The police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital and launched a probe.

The police are investigating if the man has committed suicide or was attacked by some persons resulting in his death. The police are verifying the local surveillance cameras installed in the area.