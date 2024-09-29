Man held with seven country-made weapons

Hyderabad: The City police have arrested a man and seized 7 country made weapons along with 11 live rounds from his possession. On credible information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri Zone apprehended one person B Sai Ram Reddy and seized the weapons.

Sai Ram Reddy is the resident of Kakinada town of AP State. He discontinued Bcom computers 4years back and he stayed at his home without any work for two years. Later he worked in a Raymond cloth shop at Kakinada as a salesman. Afterwards he shifted to Hyderabad and worked in Amazon at Nagole branch for 4 months as an office boy.

He had a criminal background and was involved in 2 theft cases and went to jail. After being released from jail, the accused hatched a plan to earn easy money and in this regard he contacted one person from Maharashtra state for purchasing the weapons at a low price and selling at a high price in Hyderabad.