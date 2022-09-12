Man killed in road accident in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man identified as Jinkala Pandu (33) died in a road accident at Hayathnagar on city outskirts early on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim Pandu a resident of Hayathnagar and native of Pochampalli village in Yadadri-Bhuvanigiri district, was going on his motorcycle when the accident took place at Vinayakanagar colony road when he rammed into a truck ahead of him and fell down.

"The driver of the truck drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and suddenly took a turn without putting side indicators. Pandu who was following the truck, hit it from behind and fell on the road. He sustained injuries and died on the spot," said Hayathnagar police. A case is booked and investigation on.

The police seized the truck and took the driver into custody.

Earlier, three people, including a woman, died after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a truck at Medchal on the city outskirts on Monday morning.

The victims who were yet to be identified were in aged between 30-40 years. Sources said the driver of the motorcycle, who was reportedly driving at high speed, attempted to overtake the truck moving ahead, but hit it and came under its wheels.

Al three died on the spot. The Medchal police are investigating.

The incident led to traffic congestion on the busy highway. The traffic police cleared the traffic.