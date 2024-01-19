Live
- Indonesia allows Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to to resume flying after checks
- Supreme Court to hear YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition in DA case in a while
- ‘Piku’ star Swaroopa Ghosh shines in Indo-British Drama ‘A Game of Two Halves’
- AWS to invest over $15 bn in Japan to expand data centres
- Krishna Geeti: A spectacular Kuchipudi performance
- IMD issues red alert for north India, cold day & dense fog to continue for next five days
- Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court dismisses convicts’ pleas seeking more time to surrender
- Deve Gowda to attend ‘Prana Pratishtha’ event with family
Just In
Man sentenced to death for brutally murdering his wife
The court issued this sensational verdict convicting the accused Imran ul Haq and awarded death penalty along with imposing a fine of Rs 10,000
Hyderabad : A Hyderabad court awarded death sentence to a man who brutally murdered his wife. The court issued this sensational verdict convicting the accused Imran ul Haq and awarded death penalty along with imposing a fine of Rs 10,000. Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge CV S Saibhupathi passed the verdict.
According to the reports, Imran, who is a car driver, committed this brutal murder in January 2019. To buy a car, he demanded Rs 30 thousand from his wife. When she refused, he stabbed his wife in the throat with a pair of scissors and hit her on the head with a hammer on January 6, 2019. A screw-driver is inserted into the private parts, leading to her death on spot. Later, the accused escaped from the spot.
The police registered a case under various sections of the incident and arrested the accused and produced him in the court. After a long trial, the court found the accused Imran guilty and announced a sensational verdict imposing the death penalty.