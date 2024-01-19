Man sentenced to death for brutally murdering his wife

Hyderabad : A Hyderabad court awarded death sentence to a man who brutally murdered his wife. The court issued this sensational verdict convicting the accused Imran ul Haq and awarded death penalty along with imposing a fine of Rs 10,000. Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge CV S Saibhupathi passed the verdict.

According to the reports, Imran, who is a car driver, committed this brutal murder in January 2019. To buy a car, he demanded Rs 30 thousand from his wife. When she refused, he stabbed his wife in the throat with a pair of scissors and hit her on the head with a hammer on January 6, 2019. A screw-driver is inserted into the private parts, leading to her death on spot. Later, the accused escaped from the spot.

The police registered a case under various sections of the incident and arrested the accused and produced him in the court. After a long trial, the court found the accused Imran guilty and announced a sensational verdict imposing the death penalty.