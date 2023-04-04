'Mana Nagaram' all set to restart soon in Hyderabad city: KTR

Hyderabad: The State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the programme of solving the public grievances Mana Nagaram (town hall meetings) would be restarted soon.

The Minister informed this during the programme of launching the Cool Roof Policy by the State government here at CDMA on Monday. The Mana Nagaram programme was a hit during when it was launched in 2018 where the issues were solved instantaneously in the town hall meetings.

The Minister said that four more Construction and Demolition Plants (C&D) would come up in the city. Presently, there are two plants at Fathullaguda and Jeedimetla involved in processing of the construction waste. He asked the builders to take the advantage of the construction waste plants which he said was just a phone call away. He said that the government would explore the possibility of C&D plants to be used for the cool roofing technologies.

The Minister wanted the builders and officials to encourage the CPR (Cardiovascular Resuscitation Programme) in the residential complexes. He wanted the officials to involve the residential welfare associations in the city in this programme.

The Minister said that the Hyderabad city had beaten Bengaluru in terms of employment. He said that while 4.5 lakh employment was generated in the IT sector in the country, 1.50 lakh was in Hyderabad and 1.46 lakh was registered in Bengaluru. He also said that Hyderabad city has the highest absorption of office space compared to Mumbai and Chennai. "Once during the year 2013, I asked the builders why they were not going for high rise structures. The builders said that there was no demand in the State. I told them to wait for one year and the city will start skyrocketing and this is what happened," recalled Rama Rao adding, this was just the beginning as the journey had started now and the future was going to be bright.