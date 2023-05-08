Live
Manipur violence: Special flight with students to arrive in Hyderabad today
A Special flight arranged to repatriate the Telugu students from Manipur amid violence in the state is likely to land soon in Hyderabad.
In the wake of the tense situation in Manipur, the government has made all arrangements to bring the students who have gone there to study safely. Special flights have been sent to Imphal, the capital of Manipur, and steps have been taken to evacuate Telangana students as well as Telugu students to Hyderabad.
A separate control room has been set up in Hyderabad along with Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Chief Secretary of Telangana Government Shanti Kumari and Chief Secretary of Manipur Government are taking necessary steps to safely transport Telangana students from Imphal to Hyderabad. On the other hand, DGP Anjani Kumar is in regular contact with the Manipur State Police regarding the safety of the students.