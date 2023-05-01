‘Mann Ki Baat’ seeks to encourage social service: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the main objective of the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to encourage those who are in social service.

Addressing media persons after watching the 100th episode of the programme in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency along with local residents, Reddy explained its importance.

He said crores of people from over 100 countries were watching PM’s Mann ki Baat. “The PM explains social service, social changes and progress of people. The PM is encouraging all social activists by praising them” in the programme.

The Union minister said Microsoft head Bill Gates has heaped praise on the programme. He said the mention of a girl from Manipur increased her business.

“She is providing jobs to others”. The PM holds the programme on the last Sunday of a month, reaching people.

Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, industrialists, self-help groups, labour unions and students also watch the programme. They treat the PM as their family member, said Reddy.