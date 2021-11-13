MANUU holds national online essay-writing contest on Maulana Azad

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University organised an online national essay-writing competition in connection with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary celebrated on Thursday as national education day. The theme was "political and social thoughts of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad". Overall, 640 students 299 men and 341 women participated in the competition. Of them, 347 students were under-graduates, 137 post-graduate and 32 research scholars. They included 60 PWD students.

According to Dr Md Athar Hussain, assistant professor and coordinator, the competition was held in Hindi, English and Urdu. Most (336) opted to write in Urdu; the number of participants in English and Hindi were 207 and 97 respectively. The top three students from each language has been selected as winners.

In Urdu, Abu Sufian (Nadwat-ul-Uloom), Asma (PhD in Education, MANUU) and Muhammad Shefullah (Shadab College of Dangarpura) secured the first, second and third positions respectively. In English Bushra Fatima (BEd, MANUU) secured the first position, while Abhishek Chaudhary, (SS Jain Subodh PG College, Jaipur) and Muhammad Samatullah Ansari, (Annamalai University) secured the second and the third positions respectively. Shazia Fatmi (D.El.Ed, Manuu) secured the first position in Hindi, while a BA student, Fiza Anjum (FAAG PG College) and Muhammad Nafees Alam (MBA, MANUU) secured the second and the third positions respectively.

