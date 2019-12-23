MANUU, NALSAR tie up to make e-content for MOOCs

Hyderabad: The MANUU's Instructional Media Centre (IMC) is providing technical support to NALSAR to produce audio-visual content for the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Programme of NALSAR University's MHRD Project. Addressing the same an MoU has been signed on Saturday between Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and NALSAR University of Law.

The MoU was signed by Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU and Professor Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law in the presence of Professor Rahmatullah, Registrar In charge, MANUU and Professor V Balakista Reddy, registrar NALSAR University of Law.

Professor Faizan Mustafa, speaking after signing the MoU said, "It is the first time NALSAR is signing an MoU with multi-faculty Indian institutions like MANUU. Almost 3,000 law teachers have registered for the course on Swayam which we are producing and in this whole process IMC- MANUU has done a tremendous job by producing it in record time as most of the production work has already done."

He further expressed the need to create legal awareness among the masses. MANUU may produce legal education videos in Urdu he suggested. Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz described the MoU as a new beginning for MANUU and congratulated team IMC.

He expressed confidence that this step would further the momentum. He praised IMC and assured that University will also produce legal awareness programs under MANUU Knowledge series. He also expressed satisfaction over the fact that Urdu University has entered into MOOC Programme production, thanks to the state of the art production facility available at IMC and its dedicated staff.