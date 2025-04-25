MANUU students hold candlelight march

Hyderabad: Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) held a solemn candlelight march on campus to condemn the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The march was held in solidarity with the victims and to raise voices against all forms of terrorism.

PhD scholar Talha Mannan emphasised that standing against terrorism is an essential part of Islamic faith. “We, as Muslims, categorically reject such acts. The recent attack in Kashmir has nothing to do with Islam or Muslims. Islam stands for peace and justice,” he stated.

Muqadas Kalas, a student hailing from Kashmir, expressed anguish over the incident. “This was not just an attack on tourists, but on Kashmir’s identity and tourism. All Kashmiris denounce such acts. We want peace, not fear, in our homeland,” he said.

Scholar Swaleh Wakeel strongly condemned the attack and raised concerns over the government’s failure to protect its citizens. “It’s a failure of the BJP-led government and the intelligence agencies, just like the Pulwama incident. Instead of ensuring public safety, they are busy polarising people on communal lines,” he said.

The students raised slogans against terrorism and demanded accountability. Some called for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging gross negligence in ensuring national security.

The march concluded with a moment of silence in memory of the victims, reaffirming the students’ commitment to peace and unity.